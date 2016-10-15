Syracuse football QB Eric Dungey re-enters matchup with No. 17 Virginia Tech

Eric Dungey rolled around on the Carrier Dome turf after being hit from behind. He grabbed his right knee and walked off the field. Syracuse pulled Dungey off the field in favor of Zack Mahoney. SU (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) lost Dungey for only one offensive play and a Virginia Tech (4-1, 2-0) drive that lasted a little more than two minutes. Through halftime, Syracuse lead the No. 17 Hokies, 17-3.

Dungey has some sort of soft brace on his right leg it looks like. — Jon Mettus (@jmettus) October 15, 2016

Dungey has a long injury history, but most of his prior injuries have been to the upper body following hits to the head. He played in just eight of Syracuse’s 12 games last season.

By halftime, the Syracuse quarterback had completed 17 of his 32 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. He had 10 rushes for 33 yards. Two other players, including Dontae Strickland and Ervin Philips, completed passes in the game. At the half, the Syracuse offense had 310 passing yards and was 5-of-11 on third down.