Syracuse football to kickoff against Boston College at 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) will play Boston College (3-3, 0-3) at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The Orange beat the Eagles in its last game of the season last year, and Scott Shafer’s final game as head coach of SU. Syracuse pulled out a 20-17 victory on Cole Murphy’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

This week, SU will host No. 17 Virginia Tech on Saturday and Boston College has a bye. BC will have two weeks to prepare for the Orange and retool after a 56-10 beatdown from Clemson.

“Got Syracuse rolling in in two weeks,” Boston College quarterback Patrick Towles said after the loss to Clemson. “We’re going to become a lot better football team, and we’re going to give Syracuse all we’ve got.”