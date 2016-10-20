Syracuse football hangs on to beat Boston College, 28-20

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Eric Dungey bounded toward the end zone with several hops, culminating in a leap on top of the celebratory huddle of his teammates in the back right corner of the field. He did his personalized celebration with running back Dontae Strickland behind the end zone.

It was a stark contrast to the Dungey that earlier in the game blindly shoved several players on the sideline starting a scrum. He seemingly apologized to several of his teammates for his actions and sat dejected on the bench with a towel over his head.

Dungey and Syracuse had their struggles on Saturday. But led by the quarterback’s career day, the Orange weathered both. Dungey completed 32-of-38 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns — excluding a backward pass to Ervin Philips for a score. SU (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) came close to blowing a fourth-quarter lead, but outlasted Boston College (3-4, 0-4), 28-20, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Syracuse strung together two wins in a row for the first time since September of last year. Boston College hasn’t won an ACC game in its last 12 tries.

The game was ugly from the start. Rain steadily poured down as four penalties happened before the game could even total two snaps.

On SU’s first drive, Dungey looked like he got Boston College’s line to jump on a snap at BC’s 35-yard line and threw a pass into coverage toward Philips up the seam. Dungey likely thought he had a free play, but instead it cost the Orange.

The pass was picked off by William Harris. And when Dungey stopped the defensive back 64 yards later he set off a chain reaction that cost SU another 15 yards and three points. Dungey grabbed Harris and forced him out of bounds, then swung him head-first into the ground well beyond the boundary. Eagles linebacker Matt Milano stood over Dungey on the sideline before Dungey shoved him into Harris and they both fell to the ground. Harris popped back up and Dungey charged forward, knocking him over a table and to the ground again.

Parts of the BC bench emptied. Players had to be restrained. At the end of it all, there were no ejections and only fouls on Dungey for the late hit and both benches for leaving the sideline.

Yooo #Syracuse's QB has marbles! Savage tackle after he throws a pick and then gets up ready to rumble. #Cuse #BC #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/UnIAeU7C5x — The PUP List (@ThePUPListBlog) October 22, 2016

Dungey paced up and down the sideline approaching nearly all of his teammates as BC went on offense and kicked a field goal.

He put Syracuse ahead on the Orange’s second drive with a backward pass to Philips for a score, but then lost the snap the next time Syracuse had the ball (in the red zone) for a turnover.

Dungey sat on the bench with a towel over his head, running his hands and the towel over his face and through his hair.

The weather cleared up during halftime, but Syracuse still had more of its own challenges to weather.

BC would’ve had the ball at SU’s goal line down by four with less than five minutes to go in the third, but BC receiver Michael Walker dropped a pass and spun around trying to find it as it fluttered in the air. Parris Bennett ran over to snatch it for the interception instead.

The Orange and Dungey turned it around for an 86-yard touchdown drive. Then the Eagles erased that in one play as Boston College quarterback Patrick Towles busted out a left-side run for a 75-yard score.

Dungey tossed one more touchdown pass to put Syracuse ahead 28-20 with less than 10 minutes to go in the game, but fumbled on the next drive, giving BC a shot at the comeback.

The SU defense broke up a play in the end zone on fourth down.

It wasn’t pretty, but Syracuse put itself within two wins of a bowl game appearance with four games left in the season.