Syracuse football drops 3rd game in last 4 with 28-9 loss at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kendall Coleman jogged off the field, hanging his head, never to return.

Seconds earlier, he had launched himself into Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford’s head on a 19-yard completion. The play set the Demon Deacons up for a short touchdown run that pushed its lead to 21-9 with less than four minutes left and knocked Coleman out of the game and the first half next week for targeting.

Even a few plays before, Coleman was caught shoving a Wake Forest player after and away from the play, earning a talking to from the referee.

It was a frustrating game for Syracuse. On a rainy and windy day (gusts of 19 m.p.h.) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina brought on by Hurricane Matthew, Syracuse (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) lost a sloppy battle against Wake Forest (5-1, 2-1). The two teams combined for two interceptions, six fumbles and seven sacks. There were more than 25,000 tickets sold for the game but less than 3,000 in the stands after halftime.

The nation’s leading receiver in Amba Etta-Tawo finished with just four catches for 36 yards and five targets. Eric Dungey threw for only 156 yards and no touchdowns.

The Orange offense finished with 14 first downs compared to Wake Forest’s 21 and accounted for only 326 yards.

The snap on Wake Forest’s first punt attempt sailed over punter Dom Maggio’s head. He picked it up near the goal line and Syracuse linebacker Parris Bennett dove in for the tackle, stripping the ball. Syracuse linebackers Ted Taylor and Zaire Franklin dove over the ball in the end zone but missed it and Syracuse had to settle for a safety.

By the end of the first quarter, the two teams combined for five fumbles. Only one was lost when Wolford stretched for a touchdown and Bennett ripped the ball loose. Cordell Hudson dove on top of it as it bounced around in the end zone for a touchback.

The Orange’s first first down came with less than two minutes left in the half on a throw to tight end Cam MacPherson — a rare occurrence this season. Dungey’s only throw deep fell incomplete as Steve Ishmael ran a comeback route and Dungey aired it out long.

His other throw more than 5 yards down field to Ishmael was intercepted in the end zone with one second left in the half after a breakout run by Dontae Strickland.

By the end of the first half, Syracuse had just 59 passing yards and MacPherson was the Orange’s leading receiving with two catches for 26 yards. The Orange trailed Wake Forest, 14-9, at the half.

The rain stopped in the third quarter and the wind died down a bit but the Orange’s offense didn’t get any better.

SU had just three drives in the third quarter and went three-and-out each time. In nine plays, the Orange totaled 4 yards on two passes and seven rushes.

The Orange was driving in the fourth quarter — going from its own 9 to Wake Forest’s 36 — but Dungey was sacked twice to stall the drive. As it did all game long, the offense fell flat.

When Orange running back Jordan Fredericks fumbled with 1:30 left in the game and Wake Forest returned it for a touchdown to go up 28-9, it all but put the nail in Syracuse’s coffin.