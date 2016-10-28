Syracuse-Clemson football to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN2

Syracuse and No. 3 Clemson will kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium in South Carolina, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday. The game will broadcast on ABC/ESPN2.

The times are usually announced on the Monday more than a week before the games, but ESPN exercised its six-day option on that and other ACC games.

The Orange (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) is coming off a much-needed bye week and has won two games in a row. Clemson (8-0, 4-0) narrowly escaped No. 12 Florida State on Saturday, winning 37-34 on the road. The Tigers needed a touchdown with two minutes left to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Syracuse fell to then-No. 1 Clemson, 37-27, in the Carrier Dome last year. SU pulled within one score in the fourth quarter.