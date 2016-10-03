Student Centers and Programming Services cuts bicycle use to one bike per week

Syracuse University’s Student Centers and Programming Services has decided to only allow students to sign out one bike from the recently launched Student Association bike share program once a week instead of once a day.

Ashley Bogart, the office coordinator at SCPS, said the new restriction was put in place to avoid situations in which students are repeatedly signing out the same bike.

“It’s in keeping with how do things at SCPS,” Bogart said. “We also only allow student groups to table at the Schine (Student Center) three days a month.”

Joyce LaLonde, vice president of SA, was not aware of the change until a Daily Orange reporter notified her about it.

Although response to the program has been generally positive, LaLonde said she subsequently received two emails pushing back against the once-a-week policy. LaLonde added that she intends to speak with SCPS about changing the policy to once every two days instead of a week.

SA is also considering the purchase of an adaptive bike this coming semester for students who cannot pedal on conventional bicycles. The adaptive bike would allow students to pedal and steer with their hands.

“We don’t have a timetable right now for the adaptive bike,” LaLonde said. “I imagine that it will be purchased by spring.”

The adaptive bike would be provided by Mello Velo, which also provides the current bikes.