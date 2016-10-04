Student Association meeting highlights launch of various initiatives

Student Association officials on Monday announced the success from the launch of some of their recent initiatives.

The first-ever Mental Health Awareness Week began Monday with a presentation on co-occurring disorders presentation. SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde said during SA’s Monday night meeting in Maxwell Auditorium that the presentation was informative.

This week there will be a variety of different events for Mental Health Awareness Week, culminating with a spirituality and mental health panel in Hendrick’s Small Chapel.

LaLonde said Syracuse Setbacks will be one of the most important events during the week. Syracuse Setbacks will feature faculty and staff sharing stories about their personal setbacks and how they overcame them. This event will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Stolkin Auditorium.

LaLonde also gave an update on the bike share program, launched last week saying all the bikes have been launched and “it has been successful ever since.” LaLonde added that she will meet with Student Centers and Programming Services regarding the ability to rent out more than one bike in a week.

Other updates from LaLonde included a reminder that Oct. 15 is Elect Her, a training session that trains college women to run for political office.

SA President Eric Evangelista was not in attendance at the meeting due to an illness, but LaLonde gave an update on some of his projects, including finding speakers for the spring University Lecture series.

Also at Monday’s meeting, there were elections for SA boards. Alyssa Corona, a sophomore communication rhetorical studies and policy studies majors, was elected to SA’s Board of Elections and Membership.

Domenica Vera, a senior political science major, and Matthew VanDemark, a senior music industry major, were voted onto the Judicial Review Board.

Co-Chair of Student Life Anjani Ladhar presented some of the work that she has been doing. While continuing with previous projects like preferred names on MySlice class rosters, she said she also plans to introduce menstrual hygiene products along non-residential bathrooms on Oct. 28.