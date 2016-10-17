Student Association meeting discusses off-campus security camera, other initiatives

Syracuse University’s Student Association meeting was highlighted by presentations from the president and vice president on Monday.

SA President Eric Evangelista shared some of the projects he has been working on with the SA voting members. The organization intends to mobilize buses that send students to polling locations around the Syracuse area. While the details are not finalized yet, this is a way for students to be able to vote that may not have a way to.

Evangelista also shared an update on the security camera initiative that was proposed last year by Alexander Lynch, a 2016 SU alumnus. This was one of the top priorities for Evangelista to continue.

The long-term plan is to install 49 cameras around off-campus housing where SU students live. But with a cost of $500,000, this plan is going to take a few different stages to complete.

The first stage is for eight cameras to be installed on the corners down Euclid Avenue, which would cost $88,000. Some of this money will be used in the SA’s budget, but they also plan to get money from other groups from the university.

“We’re in the process of reaching out to community partners to help us with funding and the student association will be donating a portion to help as well,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista announced that there will be an opening in the cabinet after Co-Chair of Community Engagement Kelsey May resigned from her position. This position will be opened up to the student body within the coming days.

SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde announced a planned change to the name of the bike share program. The new proposed name, Cycle Share, will make the program “more inclusive on campus” and take place in the spring, LaLonde said.

LaLonde gave special recognition to a successful Elect Her event on Saturday. She worked to have the speakers attend the conference. Paulina Colon, a senior social work, child and family studies and policy studies triple major, did the public relations for the event and Nedda Sarshar, a senior citizenship and civic engagement, policy studies and writing triple major, reached out to have different women attend the event.

There was also a presentation from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC works in improving relationships between the United States and Israel, and the Syracuse chapter is working to improve its relations with SA. They have reached out and invited anyone to join, regardless of religion.