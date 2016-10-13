Sergio Camargo’s 1st goal of season helps Syracuse men’s soccer snap 4-game winless streak in victory over Virginia Tech

It took Sergio Camargo 10 games to finally score his first goal at Syracuse. The senior transfer from Coastal Carolina might be the Orange’s most skilled player on the ball, but none of his 20 shots this season had found the back of the net.

Then on his 21st, following a scramble just outside the 6-yard box, Camargo fell to the ground and slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

The goal came almost 64 minutes into the game and broke a scoreless tie between the Orange and Virginia Tech. No. 10 Syracuse (10-3-1, 3-2-1 Atlantic Coast) hadn’t won in four games, but Camargo’s goal proved to be all SU would need in a 1-0 win against the No. 15 Hokies (9-3-2, 2-3-1) on Friday night at SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange scored two goals in its four games prior to Friday, and the first half was a continuation as to why.

Camargo’s line-drive shot from 20 yards out caromed off the right post and out of bounds. Jonathan Hagman was one-on-one with Virginia Tech goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard, but Lundgaard dropped to the ground to save the sophomore’s left-footed attempt from 15 yards out. Johannes Pieles, standing just inches off the goal line right in the middle of the goal, had his tap-in deflected above the crossbar.

The Orange’s chances were there — SU generated six shots in the first half — but once again SU was unable to find the back of the net.

After his goal, Camargo raised both his fists and entered the mob near Syracuse’s bench. A smile spread across his face, a sense of relief for a player who’s been waiting to break through.

Two minutes after his goal, Camargo was replaced by John-Austin Ricks and didn’t return. In the end, his contribution had done enough to snap Syracuse out of the funk it has been mired in.

First a 2-1 loss at then-No. 3 Notre Dame spoiled SU’s perfect season and brought a historic start back down to earth. A scoreless tie against UNC did little to alleviate the sting of the first lost of the season before a shocking 2-1 loss at Albany sounded the alarm. And when the Orange’s winless streak extended to four games following a 1-0 loss to Louisville, Ian McIntyre’s team needed someone to save a collapse.

“For the majority of those games I think we played very well,” McIntyre said Tuesday. “And we’re close to competing against the big boys.”

On Friday, albeit against less of a “big boy” than Notre Dame, North Carolina and Louisville, Syracuse returned its season to normalcy.