Before she’d even interviewed to be a Remembrance Scholar, Kelly Sheptock went through the Syracuse University archives to learn all she could about the victims of Pan Am Flight 103.

She decided then that if she were chosen to represent one of the 35 SU students killed in the December 1988 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, it would be Steve Berrell.

“The second I read about how he carried himself and how he had extremely high expectations for himself, I just felt like this could be someone sitting next to me in class who I would immediately connect with,” said Sheptock, a senior public relations major. “And that’s how I knew that this was something that would be very near and dear to my heart.”

Like Sheptock, most other Remembrance Scholars go to the University Archives in E.S. Bird Library first to read about the 35 students lost and decide which of the late students they’d like to represent during Remembrance Week. When doing their research, many scholars make a connection to a student, whether it be based on a common interest, hometown or major.

But for some Remembrance Scholars, representing one of the 35 can be easier said than done because some of the students lost in Pan Am Flight 103 do not have collections in their name in the archives. A collection is made in a student’s name when that student’s loved ones donate personal effects to the archives, whether it be photographs, poems or sweaters.

Some students do not have collections perhaps because their families are not in a place emotionally where they feel ready to donate, said Vanessa St. Oegger-Menn, Pan Am Flight 103 archivist and one of the Remembrance Scholar advisers.

“Some of them you hear back from and they send you things, or they say, ‘I know that you’re there and someday we may be ready to do this.’ Some of them you never hear from and that’s perfectly fine,” St. Oegger-Menn said. “… Donor relations is difficult. But I think the special nature of this archive makes it particularly sensitive, obviously, and so I’m never going to push.”

Students who do not have collections in their name still have information in their archives, including a brief biography of the student, a photograph and various clippings from other Pan Am Flight 103 collections that are relevant to the student, such as obituaries and essays from loved ones.

Remembrance Scholars representing students without collections may take alternative routes to get to know their student, including researching outside of the archives and reaching out to the student’s loved ones, which is a suggestion the advisers make to all the scholars.

“We encourage them to contact those families, so that’s obviously a way — a very personal way — to learn about who those students were,” St. Oegger-Menn said. “And sometimes stories that didn’t make it into an archive because they’re not written down anywhere. Just nice memories of who that person was.”

Miracle Rogers developed a strong connection to the mother of the student she is representing, Kesha Weedon. Although Weedon does not have a collection in her name, her mother, Barbara Matthews, is actively involved in Remembrance Week.

The lack of a collection for Weedon pushed Rogers further to connect with her family and learn more about her, said Rogers, a senior health exercise science major on a pre-medical track.

“When you talk to someone’s mom you learn things about them that … some things are not on paper, like what was her personality like?” Rogers said. “There are some things that you just can’t explain on paper.”