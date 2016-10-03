Police: No update regarding Syracuse Student homicide investigation

Local police said Monday there are no updates on the homicide investigation in which a Syracuse University student was murdered.

Sgt. Jon Seeber, an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said there is no update the sheriff’s office can provide to the public regarding the homicide, but the office is hoping to give one within the next few days.

SU junior Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan, 23, from Beijing, China was found dead Friday afternoon in the town of DeWitt. Authorities said they received 911 calls from residents in the Springfield Garden Apartments on Caton Drive who reported they heard gunshots in the area. Yuan was studying mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences, according to an email sent to the campus community from Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of student affairs at SU.

No suspects have been identified so far, per the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Callisto, SU’s Department of Public Safety chief, referred all inquiries regarding the investigation to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and said DPS is participating in the investigation because an SU student was involved in the homicide.