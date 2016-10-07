NCAA announces new 2016-17 championship locations following House Bill 2 relocation

The NCAA has announced new locations for its 2016-2017 neutral site championships that were originally scheduled to be held in North Carolina. The NCAA declared last month that it would relocate its championships from North Carolina due to House Bill 2.

The state law most notably forces everyone to use the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate and prevents transgender people from using the bathrooms of their associated gender.

“Current North Carolina state laws make it challenging to guarantee that host communities can help deliver on that commitment if NCAA events remained in the state,” the NCAA Board of Governors said in a release last month.

Three days ago, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced new locations for its championships that were originally in North Carolina.

Here are the new locations and times: