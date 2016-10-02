Gallery pays homage to popular childhood book illustrator

Shaffer Art Building’s Wiezel Gallery has taken a trip back in time with an exhibit showcasing illustrations from a popular childhood book.

Running through Oct. 23, the exhibit pays homage to the late Maurice Sendak, best known for his beloved children’s book, “Where the Wild Things Are,” published 50 years ago.

The exhibit has been traveling around the country, reaching over 40 venues. The collection came to Syracuse University through Emily Dittman, collection and exhibition manager at Syracuse University Art Galleries. Dittman was responsible for contacting the curators and making the presentation of this exhibit possible at SU.

The works were chosen “to present as wide a scope of Sendak’s work as was possible for a small retrospective dedicated to a celebration of 50 years,” said Steve Brezzo, the curator of the exhibit.

Upon entering the gallery, visitors are met with an onslaught of nostalgic feelings of bliss and wonder in the presence of Sendak’s work. Most will leave with a smile on their face as they view the illustrations that captivated their young minds.

The heartwarming feeling that came along with the exhibit was not a result of the artwork alone. Amongst the illustrations, there is a display of a long list of quotes by various high-profile figures — including Spike Jonze, Meredith Vieira, Judy Blume, and Neil Gaiman, to name a few. Each figure reflects on Sendak’s influence on them personally, and the world at large.

These quotes were solicited from those people who had commented either when Sendak was alive or in the media when he died, Brezzo said.

“We selected from those that were the most cogent, touching and ultimately, supported the works we had available,” Brezzo said.

The quotes reflect on Sendak’s role as an author and illustrator.

In the words of author Neil Gaiman, “Sendak did not make books for children. He just made books. His linework was elegant, sometimes even cute, but always honest.”