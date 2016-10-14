Gallery: No. 10 Syracuse men’s soccer tops No. 15 Virginia Tech to snap 4-game winless streak
Published on October 14, 2016 at 10:44 pm
Published on October 14, 2016 at 10:44 pm
First-year head coaches at their respective schools, Syracuse's Dino Babers and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, face each other at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The two coaches have taken the programs over at different starting points, however. Read more »
New York state 24th congressional district democratic candidate Colleen Deacon speaks to students and local residents at Syracuse University’s Watson Theatre. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com