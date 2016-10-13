Former dean appointed as special adviser to the chancellor and provost for faculty engagement

Syracuse University has appointed Cathyrn Newton as special adviser to the chancellor and provost for faculty engagement.

Newton, dean emerita and a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, serves as a member of the Campus Framework Advisory Group. In her new role, she will report directly to Chancellor Kent Syverud and Provost Michele Wheatly, according to an SU news release.

Among her responsibilities is: Growing undergraduate research through partnerships with the Office of Research; refining the Campus Framework to address the academic and research needs of students and faculty; and working with the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry to identify areas for collaboration including partnerships that support the Academic Strategic Plan, according to the release.

As an ocean scientist, paleobiologist and environmental stratigrapher, Newton has done research around the world and has published many scientific papers throughout her career, according to the release. She has also received awards for research and teaching.

“Cathryn is well known and widely respected in the academy for her research prowess and dedication to creating and leveraging innovative teaching methods,” Wheatly said in the release. “The faculty perspective is critically important to the University’s research, scholarship and teaching success.”

Newton said she welcomes her new role since it will enhance the undergraduate experience and raise the research profile of the university. She added that the work with SUNY-ESF is crucial and will build on their many years of collaboration.