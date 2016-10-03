Five things to know about Hotel Garuda

Get to know the supporting act for University Union’s first Bandersnatch concert, Hotel Garuda, before heading out to the show on Oct. 12.

The duo that makes up Hotel Garuda have been friends since middle school

Chris Gavino and Aseem Mangaokar went to middle school together in Indonesia. As international school students, the two drifted apart during high school and college, but reconnected later in their secondary education over Facebook in December 2013, according to YourEDM. Shortly after, the pair came together as Hotel Garuda.

Hotel Garuda produced remixes of Lana Del Rey and SNBRN songs

Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” one of her most well-known songs of all time from 2012’s “Born To Die” album that put her on the pop music scene, has been remixed by plenty of artists. Hotel Garuda’s version has over 2.5 million plays on SoundCloud.

Hotel Garuda also remixed “Raindrops” by SNBRN feat. Kerli, which was SNBRN’s first single. SNBRN is a project by Los Angeles native Kevin Andrews Chapman, and since “Raindrops”’s release in January 2015.

Hotel Garuda released a single on Saturday

Hotel Garuda’s latest release, “Fixed on You,” dropped on Saturday, Sept. 30. Featuring fast vocals and dreamy beats in the background, the song sounds perfect for Forever 21’s store-wide playlist.