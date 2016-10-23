Eric Dungey and Amba Etta-Tawo receive ACC player of the week honors

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo were named Atlantic Coast Conference players of the week after Syracuse’s (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) win over Boston College (3-4, 0-4), the ACC announced. Dungey earned offensive back of the week honors for the second week in a row and Etta-Tawo got receiver of the week for the second time this year.

Dungey completed 32-of-38 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns — excluding a backward pass to Ervin Philips for a score. Dungey’s 434 passing yards were a career high (second-best ever for SU) and his 488 yards of offense amounted to be the second-highest single-game total in SU history.

His most notable play of the game, though, came when he threw an interception on the first drive of the game. Dungey proceeded to make a late hit out of bounds, shove two players and start a scrum on the sideline.

Etta-Tawo, who recovered from a below-average past two games, reeled in 144 yards and a one-handed touchdown. His impressive catch along the sideline was SU’s final score of the day.

Etta-Tawo became the fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor