Deric Brown, who was shot and killed by Syracuse police, was recent hire of Syracuse University

Deric Brown, the man who was shot and killed by a Syracuse police officer on Sunday, was recently hired by Syracuse University, police said.

Brown, 41 of Syracuse, was hired five weeks ago as a temporary custodial employee at SU, according to a statement from Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado.

“Our Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues to work closely with Syracuse Police on this investigation, which remains ongoing at the time,” Maldonado said in the statement. “Though the details of the incident are still developing, our community is saddened by this loss of life.”

Brown was pulled over by a Syracuse Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Sunday at about 10:50 p.m. for not having his car’s taillights on. When the police officer approached Brown’s car, the officer noticed a firearm in Brown’s possession.

The officer then began retreating to his car, at which point Brown left his car and fired an undisclosed number of shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking Brown with at least one round of gunshots.

Brown was taken to Upstate Medical Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave, per SPD protocol. The name of the officer will be released within 72 hours of the shooting.