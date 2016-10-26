The Daily Orange wins 8th Pacemaker in 6 years

The Daily Orange was awarded a Newspaper Pacemaker from the Associated Collegiate Press for the work of the 2015-16 academic year staff.

Heralded as the Pulitzer Prize of student journalism, the Pacemaker is awarded to the top student newspapers each year. The announcement of The D.O.’s award came on Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C., at the Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Convention.

Under the leadership of Editor in Chief Mara Corbett, The D.O. again provided extensive coverage of everything Syracuse University, from a campus lockdown to the firing of SU’s football coach to a historical Final Four run for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The D.O. was ranked as the No. 5 student newspaper in the United States by The Princeton Review last month and won numerous awards for both its reporting and visuals last year.

The Newspaper Pacemaker is the fourth awarded to The D.O. for its print edition since 2011. The editorial staffs of the 2013-14, 2011-12 and 2010-11 academic years were also honored as the best in the country.

The D.O. has won four Online Pacemakers in the last decade for the 2014-15, 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2010-11 academic years.