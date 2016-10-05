Comedian Chris D’Elia will perform during Family Weekend
Joe Bloss | Asst. Copy Editor
Comedian Chris D’Elia will perform at Syracuse University during Family Weekend, University Union announced in press release Thursday.
D’Elia will perform in Goldstein auditorium Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the stand-up show will go on sale Friday online and at the Schine Box Office Friday 12 p.m. and will cost $10 for students/faculty with a valid SU/ESF ID, $15 for families and $20 for the general public.
Each student can buy three tickets in person at the box office and families can buy six online.
University Union is very proud to announce our second Performing Arts show of the year!! Chris D'Elia will be performing on Saturday October 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon 👏👏👏 $10 for students with any valid SUID / ESF ID. 3 tickets can be purchased per person. $15 for any family looking to purchase tickets, up to 6 tickets max. These tickets can be purchased online only using the Family Weekend Code when they register for the event. $20 tickets for general public / online only with a 3 ticket max. If anyone has questions, please contact the Parents Office.
The comedian is best known for his starring role as Danny on “Undateable.” He also appeared on “Workaholics” and “Whitney.”
D’Elia’s latest standup special, “Incorrigible” debuted on Netflix in 2015, the same year he participated in Comedy Central’s “Roast of Justin Bieber.” The comic has also toured across the United States with his standup show “White Male, Black Comic.”
Last year, “Saturday Night Live’s” Keenan Thompson thrilled audiences during family weekend.
Published on October 6, 2016 at 12:16 pm
Contact Rachel: rcgilber@syr.edu