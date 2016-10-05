Comedian Chris D’Elia will perform during Family Weekend

Comedian Chris D’Elia will perform at Syracuse University during Family Weekend, University Union announced in press release Thursday.

D’Elia will perform in Goldstein auditorium Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the stand-up show will go on sale Friday online and at the Schine Box Office Friday 12 p.m. and will cost $10 for students/faculty with a valid SU/ESF ID, $15 for families and $20 for the general public.

Each student can buy three tickets in person at the box office and families can buy six online.

The comedian is best known for his starring role as Danny on “Undateable.” He also appeared on “Workaholics” and “Whitney.”

D’Elia’s latest standup special, “Incorrigible” debuted on Netflix in 2015, the same year he participated in Comedy Central’s “Roast of Justin Bieber.” The comic has also toured across the United States with his standup show “White Male, Black Comic.”

Last year, “Saturday Night Live’s” Keenan Thompson thrilled audiences during family weekend.