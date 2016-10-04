Center back John-Austin Ricks turns in serviceable performance in place of Miles Robinson in loss to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. – Albany head coach Trevor Gorman didn’t find out that Syracuse would be without arguably its best player, center back Miles Robinson, until lineup cards were exchanged shortly before kickoff.

U.S. Soccer announced Friday that Robinson was among the group selected to the U-20 National Team for its upcoming games, but Gorman prepared as if the first-team freshman All-American from a year ago would be in Albany Tuesday night.

“I’m not studying that much to be honest with you,” Gorman said. “We knew they’re good. Whether they’re missing one, two or three players, they’re going to be good.”

In Robinson’s place, freshman John-Austin Ricks shouldered the brunt of the minutes on the back line. Senior Louis Cross played the entire game at Robinson’s center back spot, while Kamal Miller stayed at his usual left-back post and Ricks played 70 of 90 minutes at right back. Ricks has seen sizable minutes this season, playing in all 11 games and starting four, but none of those were in place of Robinson.

He was thrown into the fire on one of the best defenses in the country Tuesday night, and turned in a serviceable performance, by his standards, in No. 3 Syracuse’s (8-2-1, 2-1-1 Atlantic Coast) 2-1 upset loss to Albany (5-3-2, 0-0-1 America East) at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

“I think I played decent, but definitely could’ve played better …” Ricks said. “I always put it on myself if we don’t win.”

Freshman Kyle Gurrieri filled Robinson’s spot in the starting lineup and played defensive midfield while Mo Adams, who has started every game, played right back for the first 20 minutes. On Albany’s first goal, Great Danes forward Nico Solabarrieta left Gurrieri on the ground near the corner flag before his cross was parried away by SU goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert, who deflected it to the feet of Leo Melgar. Melgar one-timed his volley into the net to give Albany a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Gurrieri subbed out for Ricks about 15 minutes later, and the latter firmed up a Syracuse defense that didn’t allow a shot on goal for the rest of the first half. Ricks said he grew up playing center back, so his move from right wing to right back didn’t thrust him out of his comfort zone. Ricks is much smaller in stature than Robinson, and even normal right back Cross, so his 6-foot frame lends itself better to being a distributer rather than the aerial threats Robinson and Cross are.

“As soon as (head coach Ian McIntyre) pulled me up, I knew that I needed to make an impact,” Ricks said. “(Robinson) has always been kind of a big presence back there, so it’s definitely hard not having him. But we’re a good enough group of guys that we should be able to handle this game.”

For Syracuse, though, there was one more threat it couldn’t handle that proved to be the dagger.

On a cross into the box that landed right at the feet of Jonathan Interiano, Ricks and sophomore Adnan Bakalovic were the closest ones nearby. Interiano had time to take a touch and slot the ball inside the left post with 15 minutes left, ultimately extending the Orange’s winless streak to three games.

“They threw I think like four or five guys in the box and we were poor to stay with our men. It just kind of bobbled around and fell right to his feet,” Ricks said. “It was bad on our part.”

After the game, senior captain Liam Callahan consoled Ricks. The freshman sat on the bench with his warmup top draped over his head and a defeated look on his face.

The Four Nations tournament Robinson is playing in goes until next Tuesday in Manchester, England. Syracuse visits No. 8 Louisville on Friday. Ricks may fill the void on the back line again, this time against one of the country’s best teams with the Orange’s backs already up against the wall.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Miles … we’ve got good players so it provides an opportunity for other guys to step up,” McIntyre said. “Some inexperience out there tonight but they’ll be better for this, as perverse as that is and as tough it is right now.”