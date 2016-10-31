Candidates on the issues: Gun control

Up until the election on Nov. 8, The Daily Orange will be looking at where the presidential, New York state and 24th district candidates stand on major issues. Here’s where they stand on gun control.

Donald Trump says he will prosecute violent criminals, saying once gang members and drug dealers are off the streets, America will be safer. He calls for fixing the mental health system because that’s been the cause of many of mass murders over the last few years, but doesn’t give specific steps on how. Trump wants to the fix background check system, not expand it and said concealed carry permit should be valid in all states. The National Rifle Association has endorsed Trump.

Chuck Schumer advocates for gun control; introduced a bill in May that ensures all individuals who shouldn’t buy firearms are listed in the national instant criminal background check system; expand required background checks on all gun transactions; authored the original Brady law, which created a five-day waiting period on purchases and later required background checks

John Katko opposes a bill that would automatically ban gun sales to suspected terrorists on the nation’s terror watch list and instead supports a bill that bans gun sales to suspected terrorists if the Justice Department can prove in three days there is reason to suspect ties to terrorism.