Abbey Miller’s 22-save shutout helps Syracuse notch 1st win

With time dwindling in the third period, Abbey Miller was caught off balance when a Lindenwood forward fired off what looked to be a sure score. That is, until the goalie threw her left arm up, snagging the puck.

Through four games, the Orange had yet dig out a victory, but the junior allowed zero goals on 22 shots Friday. Syracuse (1-4-2, 1-0-0 College Hockey America) won its first game of the season, game against Lindenwood (0-5-0, 0-1-0), 4-0. Supported by a strong attack, Miller was able to flash her poised style of play from start to finish.

“Miller had to be good. And she was,” said Coach Paul Flanagan. “She made some really good saves, particularly late, to preserve the shutout.”

Early on in the contest, the Lions failed to test her. SU dominated time of possession from the onset, playing much of the game on the attack. The Orange upped its physicality, forward Heather Schwarz said, which allowed SU to control the puck.

In spite of the slow culmination of the offense, Miller has started strong this season since claiming the starting job. She averages 1.63 goals against, saves 93 percent of the shots she faces, and has only allowed ten goals in six contests. Miller said her recent performance has helped up her comfortability in nets.

She showed no trepidation in hauling in shot after Lindenwood shot with her glove. She recently won the College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week and followed that up with another strong performance Friday.