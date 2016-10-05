Here are 5 songs to know by The 1975

Before The 1975 rocks the Carrier Dome on November 4th, get ready for their set with five of the U.K. band’s popular songs:

“Somebody Else”

Their most-played song on Spotify, “Somebody Else” is off the band’s newest album, “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.” Haunting and full of emotion, the lyrics describe heartbreak through Matt Healy’s smooth, iconic vocals.

“Girls”

“Girls” is one of the band’s signature songs, and one that everyone is likely to know and sing along to. The band showcases their Prince influences with guitar riffs and an upbeat, danceable rhythm.

“Robbers”

“Robbers” is an emotional ballad off of the album “The 1975”, and Healy shows off his powerful vocals that match the song’s heavy harmonies and dark lyrics.

“Love Me”

“Love Me” has an undoubtedly retro feel, with a guitar hook that channels David Bowie. The guitar and synth come together to give the song a vibrant beat, and the lyrics are catchy and easy to sing along to.

“The Sound”

Encompassing an 1980s vibe, “The Sound” is more reminiscent of the band’s debut 2013 album. Released as the third single from their newest album, the seemingly-lighthearted song describes troubles with deceit in a relationship.