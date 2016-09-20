Syracuse University employee stabbed to death in Oneida

A Syracuse University employee was stabbed and killed Sunday night in Oneida.

Francis Borasky, 35, died following a fight in the Oneida area. He suffered apparent stab wounds and died from his injuries after being taken to the Oneida Healthcare emergency room, per media reports.

The stabbing took place near the corner of Lexington Avenue and Pearl Street in Oneida, according to media reports.

Borasky was a general maintenance employee in SU’s Physical Plant, according to the university directory.

“Syracuse University is saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Francis Borasky, a longtime member of our campus community,” said Pete Sala, SU vice president and chief campus facilities officer who manages the Physical Plant, in a statement to media outlets. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page has since been created for Borasky’s family. He was married with two sons and had worked at SU for at least 15 years, according to the page.

Police have identified and charged two suspects in the stabbing, though their names have not been released. Both are being held at the Madison County Jail, according to Syracuse.com.