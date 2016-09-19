Syracuse University alumna reports strong-armed robbery near campus

A Syracuse University alumna had her purse stolen by three unknown boys while walking on Stratford Avenue Sunday night, the Department of Public Safety said.

The strong-arm robbery happened at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday as the alumna was walking in the 500 block of Stratford Avenue, according to a public safety notice from DPS that was sent to the SU community.

The male suspects forcibly stole the woman’s purse and fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the DPS public safety notice. The alumna did not sustain any injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspects did not use weapons, according to the public safety notice.

The three boys were between the ages of 12 and 14, and one of them was possibly wearing a white T-shirt, according to the public safety notice. They were last seen in a white vehicle.

Sunday marked the last day of SU’s Orange Central Homecoming Weekend, which is an event that’s popular for university alumni to attend.