Syracuse reportedly attempts to negotiate current Carrier Dome naming rights deal

Syracuse is attempting ending its original naming rights deal with Carrier Corp. for the Dome made in 1980, according to Bloomberg.

Carrier originally paid $2.75 million dollars for the naming rights, which was never supposed to expire, but now SU is asking for more money, according to Bloomberg.

The deal was one of the first of its kind 36 years ago. Companies are paying millions of dollar per year for the naming rights to stadiums like the Dome now.

Kevin Quinn, SU’s senior vice president for public affairs, declined to comment.

According to Bloomberg, SU Vice President and Chief Campus Facilities Officer Pete Sala said the university is negotiating with Carrier and Irwin Raij, a partner at Foley & Lardner law firm, co-chair of the firm’s Sports Industry Team and consultant for SU, is leading the talks.

SU announced in May that planned renovations to the Dome roof will cost about $105 million, and other minor improvements to the Dome will cost about $100 million. Sala said on Sept. 13 that the university may not have to move any home football or basketball games as a result of the upcoming Carrier Dome renovations by building the new Dome roof over the current one.