Syracuse-Notre Dame set to kick off at noon

Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) will play Notre Dame (1-2) at MetLife Stadium at noon on Oct. 1, the ACC announced Monday. The game, which is less than two weeks away, will be the last game played at MetLife for the time being. It will also be aired on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The Orange has played three games at the stadium, which also hosts the Jets and Giants, against USC in 2012, Penn State in 2013, and Notre Dame in 2014. SU has yet to win a neutral site game at MetLife since the series started.

In Week 5, Syracuse will play at Connecticut, and Notre Dame will play home against Duke. The Fighting Irish fell out of the top 25 after starting the season No. 15. SU has not beaten UND since 2008.