Syracuse-Notre Dame football: Beat writers predict Orange falls to Fighting Irish

Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on Notre Dame (1-3) at noon on Saturday at MetLife Stadium. The Orange is coming off a seven-point win at Connecticut last week.

Here’s how beat writers Tomer Langer, Chris Libonati and Jon Mettus predict the game to unfold.

Tomer Langer (1-0)

Pot of Gold

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

It’s clear that, so far, Notre Dame isn’t the playoff contender it appeared in the preseason. But, it’s very clear that Syracuse is still a team in its first year under a new system. The offense has shown flashes of being explosive, and we keep predicting them for big scoring outputs, but in two games against two really talented teams the offense couldn’t top 28 points. SU is still on the track it should be with Dino Babers and his new system, but predictions of an upset might be jumping the gun a little bit.

Chris Libonati (4-0)

Drinking Game

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 38

I don’t think this game is pretty at all. Firing your defensive coordinator in a week you play one of the most different offenses in the country is asking for trouble. UND lost in overtime to Texas, a squad probably more talented than Syracuse but also one that runs a similar offense. But with all that said, I simply don’t think SU’s defense is good enough to hold DeShone Kizer and Equanimeous St. Brown back. That’ll leave plenty of time for Orange fans to do postgame tailgating and make the trip south worth it.

Jon Mettus (4-0)

It’s not luck

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 35

In a shootout between two good offenses and two bad defenses, Notre Dame will emerge victorious. And it won’t be because UND gets lucky, as SU head coach Dino Babers said on Monday. The Fighting Irish are a better team with more talented players. Yes, they fired their defensive coordinator and are 1-3, but Syracuse is banged up and still in the beginning stages of the new regime.