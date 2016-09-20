Syracuse men’s soccer moves up to No. 2 in rankings

Syracuse jumped three spots in the official NSCAA poll to claim the No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings.

The Orange (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) defeated Hofstra last Tuesday, 1-0, and beat No. 15 Boston College on Friday night, 2-0, to climb the polls. Of the four teams ahead of Syracuse in last week’s rankings, only No. 4 Maryland went 2-0. The Terrapins are the nation’s new No. 1. Both UMD and SU received 11 first-place votes but Maryland had 15 more total points than the Orange.

Previous No. 1 Notre Dame beat UConn in double overtime, 1-0, before dropping a 1-0 result at Louisville. No. 2 North Carolina lost, 1-0, to East Tennessee State at home before beating visiting Pittsburgh by the same score. No. 3 Indiana beat Michigan on the road, 2-0, before playing to a scoreless draw at home against Northwestern. The fourth-ranked Terrapins beat Rutgers on the road in double overtime, 2-1, before a 3-2 overtime win against Penn State at home.

This week, Maryland, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Indiana and North Carolina-Charlotte make up the top five.

The Orange was ranked No. 1 in Monday’s TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.

With a win Tuesday night against Cornell (0-5-2), Syracuse (7-0) will be off to its best start in program history.