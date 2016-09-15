Syracuse football opponent preview: What to know about South Florida

Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) enters its Week 3 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome against South Florida (2-0) after a 34-point defeat at the hands of Louisville. The Orange is averaging 30.5 points per game this season, but the Bulls are averaging a whopping 52 points. Here’s everything you need to know about South Florida.

All-time series: The Bulls lead the series, 7-2, which dates back to 2005. USF won the first five matchups between the two schools, but Syracuse has won two of the last four. SU won, 13-9, in 2010 and pulled off a thrilling 37-36 win on the road in 2012.

Last time they played: South Florida took down the Orange, 45-24, on Oct. 10, 2015. After starting off the year with three wins and a home loss to then-No. 8 LSU, Syracuse’s loss to South Florida was the first indication that SU was headed toward another season without bowl eligibility. Flowers went 15-for-22 through the air for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Marlon Mack torched the Orange defense with two touchdowns and 184 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Ryeshene Bronson had 81 yards on three catches, including a 42-yard touchdown.

The South Florida report: Albeit against less talented teams — Towson and Northern Illinois — South Florida’s 104 points in two games is the first thing that stands out about the Bulls. USF has returned nearly all of its key players on both sides of the ball from last season and has gotten off to a hot start in 2016. Mack missed last week’s game due to a concussion but is expected to be near 100 percent. The junior is considered one of, if not the best, running backs in South Florida history.

Through two games, Flowers is 29-of-51 for 528 passing yards. But what makes him dangerous is his dual-threat abilities. He’s rushed for 99 yards on 20 attempts and has two touchdowns on the ground. Babers said Flowers reminds him of Louisville’s Jackson, who shredded SU’s defense last week.

“Exceptional player,” Babers said of Flowers. “Somebody who makes their entire offense go.”

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Deatrick Nichols and linebackers Nigel Harris and Auggie Sanchez are the key playmakers to look for. Harris has 11 tackles, 3.5 for loss, as well as a sack and an interception through two games. Sanchez, however, is the defender who Babers had the most praise for this week. He has 20 tackles this year and his 117 last year, tied for second in USF history.

“The key to their defense for sure,” Babers said of Sanchez. “The guy that makes most of those

plays when those plays need to be made.”

How Syracuse beats USF: The Orange has to figure out a way to stop Mack and Flowers. Last week against now-No. 10 Louisville, SU repeatedly got beat on read-option plays and the Bulls’ offense features similar elements. After the Louisville loss, Babers said Syracuse’s defenders were often in the right spots, they just couldn’t keep up with their opponents’ speed. South Florida isn’t the caliber of UofL, but it will still pose problems. With a likely depleted secondary following injuries to safety Antwan Cordy and cornerback Juwan Dowels, Syracuse’s defense has its back against the wall. How the Orange responds could determine the outcome of the game.

Stat to know: 551

South Florida is averaging 551 yards of total offense through two games. That’s good for 17th in the country.

Player to watch: Marlon Mack, RB, No. 5

Mack has the potential to be the most electrifying player on the field on Saturday but that could depend on his status. All signs point to him being full-go, which makes USF even tougher for the Orange. After running circles around the SU defense last year, Mack is the player to keep an eye on throughout the game.