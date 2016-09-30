Syracuse football opponent preview: What to know about Notre Dame

Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) faces Notre Dame (1-3) for the second time in three years on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the 2014 matchup was also played. The Fighting Irish just fired its defensive coordinator after a poor start to the season, including losses to Duke, Texas and Michigan State.

Here’s what you need to know about UND.

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 4-3. Two of Syracuse’s wins came within a five-year span (2003 and 2008), while the other happened in 1963.

Last time they played: The last time SU and UND matched up was Sept. 27, 2014, at MetLife Stadium. Syracuse dropped the game, 31-15, but had 429 yards of offense. The Fighting Irish gained 523 yards as Everett Golson racked up 362 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned by Durrell Eskridge for an SU touchdown. After a scoreless first quarter, the Irish led the rest of the way.

Daily Orange File Photo

The Notre Dame report: UND has been struggling with losses to Texas, Michigan State and Duke. The first two losses would likely have been considered acceptable, but Duke lost to Wake Forest and hasn’t looked that great this season. DeShone Kizer has disappointed, according to head coach Brian Kelly, and the Fighting Irish defense has been worse. The unit has allowed 41.3 points per game against Power 5 opponents.

Kelly fired defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder and promoted one of the program’s analysts. Syracuse isn’t sure what it’ll see, or how good the Notre Dame defense will be. If the Orange’s offense has a more consistent game than it has put together this season, SU should be able to compete.

How Syracuse beats Notre Dame: Pass, have Eric Dungey play and score 40-plus points. The SU quarterback appeared to hurt his hand during the Connecticut game, but Orange head coach Dino Babers hasn’t commented on it. Syracuse’s defense will have to be better than it has. The SU offense hasn’t scored more than 33 points this season, but the potential is there for more. Now is a good time to pounce on a defense that is in a vulnerable spot.

Stat to know: 0-3

Syracuse has never won a game at MetLife. And for the time being, this will be its last chance. The Orange has losses to Southern California, Penn State and Notre Dame at the neutral-site stadium. This is likely the program’s best chance for a win. The Trojans were ranked No. 2 in 2012 and two seasons ago, UND was ranked No. 8.

Player to watch: Equanimeous St. Brown, Wide Receiver

Equanimeous St. Brown is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He averages just under 90 yards receiving per game and has four touchdowns. If Kizer picks it back up in UND’s matchup with Syracuse, he’s going to feed St. Brown steadily throughout the game. In addition to having good overall numbers, St. Brown has also been consistent in each week when Notre Dame hasn’t been. The UND wideout has no less than 75 yards in any game. The only game he’s been held without a touchdown was against Nevada in Week 2 — Notre Dame’s only win.