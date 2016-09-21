Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard charged with trespassing on SU campus

Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard, who was indicted in May on assault charges related to the April stabbing of current SU football players Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield, was charged Wednesday with trespassing on the SU campus.

He was arrested by the SU Department of Public Safety and has a court date set for Thursday, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard was in court Wednesday morning for a hearing related to the assault charges, per Syracuse.com, and was ordered to avoid the Manley Field House area and afterward asked the judge to put him in custody. Howard told the judge, “I feel safer in jail,” according to Syracuse.com, and cautioned he would “mix it up” to make sure he did end up in jail if the judge would not put him there. Howard claimed Winfield and Scissum threatened him.

Winfield and Scissum were uncomfortable that Howard was frequently seen near the team’s facility at Manley Field House, according to Syracuse.com. Howard’s lawyer said it is because he attends a mosque nearby.

Howard is accused of stabbing the junior defensive backs at a South Campus party on April 16. Scissum was stabbed in his neck, upper chest, shoulder and lip while Winfield was stabbed in the lower back, abdomen and wrist, police said.

Howard was dismissed from the football program in 2014.