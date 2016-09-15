Syracuse football: Beat writers pick South Florida to buck Syracuse

Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on South Florida (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic) in the Carrier Dome at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Check out how our beat writers see the matchup unfolding.

Chris Libonati (2-0)

South Florida 56, Syracuse 42

Buck off

Syracuse is grabbing life by the horns, but it’s getting bucked. After taking its opening game against Colgate, 33-7, the Orange looked poor overall against ranked Louisville. Syracuse’s offense takes another step forward, but its defense proves to be costly again. If you’re betting a Syracuse game this year, though, take the over. That’s a good bet.

Jon Mettus (2-0)

South Florida 58, Syracuse 38

Tampa blues

USF quarterback Quinton Flowers isn’t quite Heisman-hopeful Lamar Jackson, who stormed into and through the Carrier Dome a week ago. But this game won’t be much better than the Louisville blowout. Flowers and running back Marlon Mack will have their way with SU’s depleted defense. Syracuse’s offense will have more success, especially in the running game, but the Orange won’t be able to keep up.