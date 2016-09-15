Syracuse football: Beat writers pick South Florida to buck Syracuse
Courtesy of Jim Damaske | Tampa Bay Times
Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on South Florida (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic) in the Carrier Dome at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Check out how our beat writers see the matchup unfolding.
Chris Libonati (2-0)
South Florida 56, Syracuse 42
Buck off
Syracuse is grabbing life by the horns, but it’s getting bucked. After taking its opening game against Colgate, 33-7, the Orange looked poor overall against ranked Louisville. Syracuse’s offense takes another step forward, but its defense proves to be costly again. If you’re betting a Syracuse game this year, though, take the over. That’s a good bet.
Jon Mettus (2-0)
South Florida 58, Syracuse 38
Tampa blues
USF quarterback Quinton Flowers isn’t quite Heisman-hopeful Lamar Jackson, who stormed into and through the Carrier Dome a week ago. But this game won’t be much better than the Louisville blowout. Flowers and running back Marlon Mack will have their way with SU’s depleted defense. Syracuse’s offense will have more success, especially in the running game, but the Orange won’t be able to keep up.
Published on September 16, 2016 at 12:47 am