Syracuse field hockey drops from No. 1 to No. 4 in coaches poll
Katherine Sotelo | Staff Writer
Syracuse dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the nation in Tuesday’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll after losing for the first time this season on Friday against then-No. 5 North Carolina.
Connecticut (10-0, 2-0 Big East) captured the top spot, with 14 first-place votes and 860 points, and is the lone undefeated team left in the NCAA. The Orange (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) received five first-place votes and 842 points. North Carolina (8-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) rose to No. 2 with 18 votes for first — the most in the poll — and 859 points.
SU’s loss to North Carolina came on the road, 3-2, in double overtime in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The national championship game rematch saw the Orange take 1-0 and 2-1 leads but still lose.
Syracuse went on to dominate Pennsylvania (5-2, 1-0 Ivy), 4-0 at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday for its second shutout of the year.
Four ACC teams are ranked in the top 10, and all seven are ranked in the top 20.
Published on September 27, 2016 at 4:25 pm
