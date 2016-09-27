Syracuse field hockey drops from No. 1 to No. 4 in coaches poll

Syracuse dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the nation in Tuesday’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll after losing for the first time this season on Friday against then-No. 5 North Carolina.

Connecticut (10-0, 2-0 Big East) captured the top spot, with 14 first-place votes and 860 points, and is the lone undefeated team left in the NCAA. The Orange (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) received five first-place votes and 842 points. North Carolina (8-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) rose to No. 2 with 18 votes for first — the most in the poll — and 859 points.

SU’s loss to North Carolina came on the road, 3-2, in double overtime in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The national championship game rematch saw the Orange take 1-0 and 2-1 leads but still lose.

Syracuse went on to dominate Pennsylvania (5-2, 1-0 Ivy), 4-0 at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday for its second shutout of the year.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the top 10, and all seven are ranked in the top 20.