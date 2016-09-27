Student Association officially launches bike share program, sees success in its first day

With hundreds of students walking by the Schine Student Center on Monday, representatives from Syracuse University’s Student Association were on hand unveiling their latest initiative.

The bike share program was officially launched Monday with SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde and members of the organization’s cabinet on hand to answer questions from students and faculty.

There were eight bikes present, newly painted orange with Student Association stickered on the side. The bikes come with U-locks and other accessories, such as a lock-key, basket and a light. Those who check out a bike must return it by 10 a.m. the following day. Those who rent bikes on a Friday must return it the following Monday.

The first bike that was checked out was by the SU mascot, Otto the Orange. Otto rode the bike down the University Place promenade.

Although the plan was to have renting start on Tuesday, there was a large enough interest that it began Monday. LaLonde said each of the bikes have already been rented.

SA bought the bikes from Mello Velo, a local bike shop that aims to promote riding bikes throughout the Syracuse community.

Along with Mello Velo and SA, officials SU’s Department of Public Safety were at the event, sharing how riders can keep themselves safe while riding through campus and how to safely and securely lock bikes.

All three organizations provided pamphlets regarding usage of bikes in and around the campus area. SA shared a pamphlet made last year called “The Student Guide to Biking in Syracuse,” showing places that one can ride rented bikes around. Those included Armory and Clinton Square, Onondaga Lakefront and Destiny USA. Mello Velo had larger bike maps that students could grab, which shared a variety of places suitable for biking.

Renting the bikes is free.

When renting out bikes, students have to sign a required information sheet. It lists the terms and conditions that one must obey to avoid paying a fee. There is a $10 late fee per day the bike is late.

Bikes that are not returned, lost or stolen will result in a charged of $650. That price was agreed upon due to it being the cost of the bike, LaLonde said. Charges will be assessed to students’ accounts for any fees.

There will also be a checklist so students are liable for what they check out and what they check back in once they return the bike, as well as a release of liability. That document lists that riders waive certain rights and the right to pursue legal action. This includes the recommendation to wear a helmet.

With such a high turnout and short term success, SA is hoping that the success of the bike share program will continue throughout the coming weeks, LaLonde said.