Graduate Student Organization meeting plans to improve employment, benefits

Syracuse University’s Graduate Student Organization is working with SU to improve graduate students’ employment and benefits, GSO President Rajesh Kumar said Wednesday evening.

In particular, he said there is currently a revision process to finalize the minimum stipend for graduate student employees. The previous agreement, which ended last year, increased the stipend by 6 to 7 percent over a three-year period.

He added that the university is currently reviewing health benefits for employees.

“Last year, the university took away health benefits from grad students,” he said. “But after protests from the GSO, the university reinstated benefits for just one year.”

That update came during GSO’s second senate meeting of the semester, held Wednesday evening in Lyman Hall. After the first organizational meeting that saw a record turnout of graduate students, GSO tended to business today with the president, vice president of internal affairs, vice president of external affairs and the comptroller each presenting their reports.

Kumar began by announcing that all the GSO committees have been filled and commenced work already.

He then gave an update on the accreditation process the university is currently preparing for under the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Kumar said he was serving on the steering committee and nominated seven graduate students to work on each of the seven self-study teams.

Additionally, Kumar said GSO recommended the creation of an Ombudsman Office for graduate students to express their issues with faculty and staff.

“We have requested a formal anonymous grievance mechanism,” he said.

He added that GSO is working with other student bodies and the university to revise the free speech policies on campus by Oct. 31.

GSO Vice President of Internal Affairs Can Aslan followed Kumar with his report.

Aslan said he is working individually with the nine GSO committees to help them get set up, as well as increasing the resources GSO has to offer to the registered student organizations.

GSO Vice President of External Affairs Peta Long then proceeded to present her report. She gave an update of upcoming events this semester, including one on Oct. 15 when graduate students will have the opportunity to bring their families to meet SU Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly in person.

Long also said there might be a town hall event on campus with incumbent Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Democrat Colleen Deacon, who are both contesting to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

She reported that Deacon had agreed to participate, but is waiting for Katko’s campaign manager to give his mandate.

David Lemon, GSO’s comptroller, presented his report after Long. Lemon said the special programming budget of the GSO had taken a hit this year because of an unexpected rush of new RSOs this semester.

Lemon assessed the needs of three RSOs — Philosophy GSO, Anthropology GSO and American Society for Engineering — that recently submitted proposals to draw special programming funds.

Long later returned to the floor to present her delegate report from the National Association of Graduate-Professional Students.

She explained the IRS’ changing policy for health insurances in colleges and the Campus Accountability and Safety Act. She mentioned that the NAGPS was working to make the bill more inclusive for graduate students.

Aslan concluded the meeting with the introduction of a resolution to amend the organization’s constitution. The GSO Senate will debate and vote on this resolution during the next meeting on Oct. 19.