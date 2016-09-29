Former Whitman dean to appear in court Thursday

Former Whitman dean Kenneth Kavajecz will make a court appearance Thursday relating to his arrest on charges of patronizing a prostitute.

Kavajecz was charged earlier this month with a misdemeanor of patronizing a prostitute in the third degree. He was quickly removed from his position as dean of Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management and placed on administrative leave from his faculty position.

Kavajecz is said to have committed the misdemeanor in March, when he allegedly agreed to pay an undercover police officer $80 at Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road. His arrest was part of a larger, months-long sting operation carried out by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Syracuse Police Department.