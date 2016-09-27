Chancellor Kent Syverud announces members of chief financial officer search committee

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Tuesday the members of the search committee for the university’s next chief financial officer.

Syverud will be chairing the committee alongside university leaders, faculty, staff and representatives from the Board of Trustees. The CFO will report directly to Syverud and will work with deans, department heads and administrators.

“Syracuse University is poised for significant growth and success in the coming years,” Syverud said in the release.

A strong financial leader is critical to that success to ensure the university’s fiscal position supports the university’s academic vision and goals as articulated in the Academic Strategic Plan, Syverud said.

Syverud said he is looking forward to working with members of the search committee to identify SU’s next CFO.

Louis Marcoccia, SU’s previous executive vice president and chief financial officer, retired on June 30, after serving as the university’s CFO since 2006. Gwenn Judge, director of SU’s Office of Budget and Planning, is currently serving as interim CFO.

The Search Committee members are:

Kent Syverud, chancellor and president (Chair)

Steven Barnes ’82, chairman of the Board of Trustees

Candace Campbell Jackson, senior vice president and chief of staff

Can Isik, senior associate dean and professor in the College of Engineering and Computer Science

Edward Pettinella ’76, University Trustee and chair of the Board of Trustees’ Budget Committee

Michael Tick, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts

Michele Wheatly, vice chancellor and provost

Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, was selected to help with the search.