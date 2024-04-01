SU women’s lacrosse rises to No. 3 in latest Inside Lacrosse Poll, highest ranking of season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (9-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 3 in the Week 8 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange rose two spots following a 16-13 win over then-No. 7 Loyola and a 22-12 win over Louisville.

The Orange moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the poll last week after wins over UAlbany and then-No. 9 Virginia. Following another 2-0 week, Syracuse reaches its highest ranking in 2024.

SU returned to the JMA Wireless Dome on March 27 to face then-No. 7 Loyola. The Greyhounds stuck with the Orange early on, trailing by just one goal at halftime. But led by Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward, SU pulled away in a 5-1 third quarter. The two combined for 10 goals and two assists in Syracuse’s nonconference victory.

Three days later against Louisville, Syracuse once again used a strong third quarter to pull away. A 13-5 second half that included an 8-0 run put SU well ahead in its best scoring performance of the season. Tyrrell scored a game-high five goals and SU’s defense shut down Kokora Nakazawa. Kate Mashewske also set the program record for draw controls in the contest.