7-goal 2nd-half scoring run leads No. 5 Syracuse past Louisville 22-12

In its last game against Loyola, Syracuse led 8-7 at halftime as neither team could generate more than a three-goal lead in the first half. Then, the Orange outscored the Greyhounds 5-1 in the third quarter to create a 13-8 advantage, leading to a 16-13 win.

Against Louisville, the script was very similar. The two sides traded goals in the first half yet out of halftime, the Orange scored the first three goals to create a 12-7 advantage, one they never relinquished.

Behind a 7-0 second-half scoring run, No. 5 Syracuse (9-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away to win 22-12 over Louisville (6-7, 2-4 ACC) to stay unbeaten in ACC play. The victory marks the sixth straight win for SU as it finishes March winning 7-of-8 games. The Orange scored a season-high in goals as four SU players recorded hat tricks. Emma Tyrrell led Syracuse in goals for a second straight game with five, while Olivia Adamson recorded a game-high six points.

After struggling on the draw against Loyola — losing the battle 19-12 — Kate Mashewske started the game with a win in the circle. Just 27 seconds into the game, Payton Rowley found Adamson in front of the net and Adamson finished past Louisville goalie Sara Addeche to give SU a 1-0 lead.

A minute later, the Cardinals converted on their first offensive possession after an SU foul inside its 8-meter. Louisville received a free-position chance and Rian Adkins to tie the game at 1-1.

On Syracuse’s next possession, Savannah Sweitzer cut in front of the crease and Adamson dished it to her for a catch-and-shoot finish to lift SU ahead 2-1 at the 12:59 mark.

Negai Nakazawa won the ensuing draw and the Cardinals tied the game 2-2 on a score by Allegra Catalano on the doorstep. In the first three minutes, both defenses struggled to contain the opposing offense. But, over the next two minutes, both teams combined for five turnovers.

Kokoro Nakazawa, who entered the game ranked second in the ACC in points, recorded her first goal of the contest to tie the game at 4-4 at the 6:32 mark. After the score by Kokoro, the Orange defense shut down Louisville, leading to goals by Maddy Baxter and Adamson to give SU a 6-4 lead after the first quarter.

Similar to its fast start in the first quarter, the Orange began the second quarter with a first-minute goal. Savannah notched her second goal of the contest off a feed from Emma Ward to put SU ahead 7-4 at the 14:08 mark.

Syracuse rode a 7-0 run in draw-control wins to take a three-goal lead. Yet, Louisville won the next draw and went on a 2-0 scoring run midway through the second, converting two more free-position chances.

After a nearly seven-minute scoring drought for the Orange, Natalie Smith found the back of the net to give SU an 8-6 advantage at the 7:09 mark. Two minutes later, Catalano tallied her second score of the game to bring the game within one. Bianca Chevarie then got a rebound off a Delaney Sweitzer save and took the ball down to up Ward for a score, giving SU a 9-7 lead.

With a minute left in the first half, Louisville worked the ball to Negai for a shot around the 12-meter, but Delaney stood tall to make the save. After one save in the first quarter, Delaney stopped five shots in the second as SU led by two at halftime.

To start the third quarter, Rowley got a feed from Baxter and went behind the back to give SU a 10-7 lead at the 14:17 mark. The score sparked a 3-0 SU run to start the third quarter as the Orange won the first four draw controls of the second half. At the 11:28 mark, Tyrrell scored her goal point of the game to put SU ahead 11-7.

Nicole Perroni broke up the SU scoring run to cut the game to 12-8 at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter. The score was the sixth by the Cardinals on a free-position shot. Louisville looked to make it a 2-0 run of its own but Delaney stepped up to make a stop on Syracuse’s next possession.

At the 5:55 mark of the second quarter, Adamson scored her second goal of the third quarter. Mashewske won the next draw and Savannah scored a minute later to give SU a 14-8 lead.

With 23 seconds left in the third quarter, Syracuse got possession of a forced turnover by Joely Caramelli. Coco Vandiver cleared the ball for SU and Adamson worked the ball to Tyrrell for a goal with just eight seconds left in the third. The score capped off a 6-1 third quarter for Syracuse and gave it a 15-8 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

After finishing the third quarter on a 3-0 run, the Orange continued with four straight goals to start the fourth. Smith won the opening draw and Tyrrell scored just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter. In all four quarters, Syracuse recorded a goal within the first minute.

Over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, SU won three of the first four draws. Baxter converted on a free-position shot and Tyrrell and Ward notched goals, increasing SU’s lead to 19-8. Then at the 10:21 mark, Smith scored her second of the game, increasing SU’s lead to 12.

Kokoro scored twice in the middle of the fourth quarter to end the SU 7-0 scoring run. But with 6:10 left, Tyrrell gave Syracuse its highest goal total of the season and scored her game-high fifth score to give SU a 21-10 lead.