Syracuse guard Kennedi Perkins announced on social media Monday that she’s entering the transfer portal after two seasons at SU.

The sophomore averaged 2.6 points per game and made four starts across 52 appearances from 2022-24. Perkins is Syracuse’s second player to transfer this offseason, joining freshman center Marilena Triantafylli.

“I’ve written two chapters of my life that I will always remember at Syracuse University,” Perkins said in the post. “…With that being said, after much prayer and counsel it’s become clear the time has come for me to write my last two chapters somewhere else.”

Hailing from Bolingbrook, Illinois, Perkins entered SU stuck behind Dyaisha Fair on the point guard depth chart. In her two years under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Perkins played 10 minutes per game, including a 2.5 minutes per contest increase from her freshman to sophomore seasons.

Perkins was often subbed in late in games this past season to play point guard with Fair as the shooting guard. It led to increased floor spacing for Syracuse and more space for Fair to roam the perimeter. Perkins was a main catalyst behind comeback victories over Florida State on Jan. 18 and even in SU’s NCAA Tournament first-round win over Arizona on March 23.

Versus the Wildcats, Perkins went 4-for-4 from the field for eight points and dished out three crucial assists. The performance came after she hadn’t played more than 10 minutes in 10 of SU’s previous 12 games, but she garnered 23 minutes against Arizona.

With Perkins on her way out and Fair set to graduate, Syracuse’s guard room has been hit this offseason. Though Georgia Woolley, Sophie Burrows and Lexi McNabb highlight those who currently remain on Legette-Jack’s squad for 2024. The Orange also have four-star guard Shy Hawkins set to join the team next season, adding a much-needed boost.