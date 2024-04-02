Syracuse University announces 2024 University Scholars

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced the 12 senior students who have been chosen as 2024 University Scholars, the “highest undergraduate honor” the university awards, in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The SU Scholars Selection Committee, which consists of faculty members across the university’s schools, selected the candidates based on several criteria surrounding the students’ academic accomplishments within and outside the scope of their coursework, the release states.

“These accomplished students have made the most out of their educational experience at Syracuse and have also contributed to our vibrant University community through research, creative work, public service and many other areas,” Gretchen Ritter — SU’s vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer — said in the release.

Each spring semester, SU chooses eight to 12 University Scholars out of a pool of “academically outstanding graduating seniors,” according to SU’s Center for Fellowship and Scholarship Advising. Each undergraduate school must nominate at least two students or up to one in every 100 students in the graduating class. Students must be nominated, submit a personal statement and receive an SU faculty recommendation letter to be considered for the award.

The 2024 Syracuse University Scholars are listed below: