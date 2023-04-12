Syracuse University names 2023 SU Scholars, the highest undergraduate award
Syracuse University announced the 12 students who have been named 2023 University Scholars Tuesday, the highest honor awarded to undergraduates in their senior year.
The selection committee for the award consists of faculty members across the university who weigh qualifications like coursework and academic criteria, independent research, evidence of growth within a given field, a personal statement and letters and recommendations from faculty, according to SU’s Tuesday news release.
The University Scholars will be recognized at SU’s One University Awards ceremony, an annual event that honors members of the university community in fields like academics and service, on Friday, April 21 at Hendricks Chapel, according to a Monday campus-wide email from the Chancellor’s Office.
The University Scholars for 2023 are:
- Chelsea Brown, a dual major in television, radio and film in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and citizenship and civic engagement in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and a Posse Scholar
- Dara Drake, a policy studies major in Maxwell and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program
- Kiersten Edwards, both a public health major with a focus on addiction prevention in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and a neuroscience major in Arts and Sciences
- Grace Haas, a bioengineering and neuroscience major in Arts and Sciences
- Adam Klinger, a chemical engineering major in the College of Engineering and Computer Science
- Julianna Mercado, a biochemistry and forensic science major in Arts and Sciences
Ruchatneet Printup, a film major in the College of Visual and Performing Arts who is a Haudenosaunee Promise Scholar
- Maggie Sardino, a writing and rhetoric major in Arts and Sciences and a citizenship and civic engagement major in the Maxwell School; as well as a Coronat Scholar and a member of the Honors Program
- Savannah Stocker, an inclusive education and special education major in the School of Education and a member of the Honors Program
- Alesandra “Sasha” Temerte, an economics major in Maxwell and writing and rhetoric major in Arts and Sciences, who is a Coronat Scholar and a member of the Honors Program
- Amreeta Verma, a student in the School of Architecture
- Michaela Walsh, a finance major in the Whitman School of Management and a public relations major in Newhouseh
Published on April 11, 2023 at 9:31 pm