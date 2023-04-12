Syracuse University names 2023 SU Scholars, the highest undergraduate award

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University announced the 12 students who have been named 2023 University Scholars Tuesday, the highest honor awarded to undergraduates in their senior year.

The selection committee for the award consists of faculty members across the university who weigh qualifications like coursework and academic criteria, independent research, evidence of growth within a given field, a personal statement and letters and recommendations from faculty, according to SU’s Tuesday news release.

The University Scholars will be recognized at SU’s One University Awards ceremony, an annual event that honors members of the university community in fields like academics and service, on Friday, April 21 at Hendricks Chapel, according to a Monday campus-wide email from the Chancellor’s Office.

The University Scholars for 2023 are: