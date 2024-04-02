Opponent Preview: Everything to know ahead of No. 13 Cornell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time in over a month, No. 4 Syracuse is tasked with responding to a loss. SU suffered a 14-12 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Notre Dame on March 30 in South Bend, Indiana, its first defeat since Feb. 28 to then-No. 5 Army.

A one-goal outing for Joey Spallina, just two points from Owen Hiltz and losing the faceoff battle 20-9 to the Fighting Irish were the lowlights. Though, it only dropped the Orange one spot in the Inside Lacrosse Poll. And they have another crack at a ranked foe Tuesday versus No. 13 Cornell, which has beaten SU in three of the last four meetings.

Here is everything to know about No. 13 Cornell (5-3, 2-1 Ivy League) before it battles No. 4 Syracuse (9-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in Ithaca, New York:

All-time series

Syracuse leads 66-41-1.

Last time they played…

The Orange lost in overtime 16-15 to the then-No. 4 ranked Big Red at the JMA Wireless Dome on April 11, 2022. It was Syracuse’s seventh of 10 losses during Gary Gait’s first year at the helm.

SU got out to a 7-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Cornell climbed back in with a 5-1 third quarter. Then, a goal by Michael Long with 24 seconds left in the game tied matters at 15-15. In overtime, the Big Red won the opening faceoff and Hugh Kelleher scored the game-winner 1:12 in.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

The Big Red report

Cornell has been a mixed bag in 2024. It’s coming off an 11-10 double overtime loss to then-No. 15 Penn. In the two games prior, the Big Red defeated then-No. 8 Yale and then-No. 13 Princeton. They even kept it close with Denver in their second game of the season, only falling 17-16. But an ugly 20-9 defeat to Penn State on March 9 is Cornell’s worst blemish.

The Big Red’s inconsistencies against top-20 competition can be explained through their disparities on both sides of the ball. According to Lacrosse Reference, they have the third-most efficient offense in the country but are ranked just 69th in defensive efficiency. Cornell has allowed double-digit goals in seven of eight matchups this year, which includes three with 15 or more.

It’s a much different story on the offensive side. Led by CJ Kirst, who averages the fourth-most goals per game in the nation with 3.38, the Big Red score 24.25 points per game — tied with Syracuse for fourth in Division I. Cornell is also second-best in the nation in shot-on-goal percentage (71.2%) and shot efficiency (38.8%), per Lacrosse Reference.

How Syracuse beats Cornell

On paper, this matchup has all the pieces for a shootout. The Orange are well-equipped to handle it.

They can rely on Spallina and Hiltz to bounce back against a Cornell defense that struggles when it faces a loaded attack. Syracuse even proved last game versus Notre Dame that it can keep it tight with elite opponents through other options like Finn Thomson and Michael Leo, who combined for five goals and seven points. The Big Red are one of the lowest ranked defenses the Orange have seen all season, and they should find immense success against it.

But while Cornell has an attack that can go toe-to-toe with Syracuse, the visitors have an undeniable advantage in all other facets. SU has the second-highest team faceoff win rate, the 12th-best defensive efficiency and the 10th-best save percentage in the country. The Orange should be hoping for a high-octane offensive battle versus the Big Red as they are the more well-rounded squad and can gradually pull away because of it.

Stat to know: 3

Spallina’s performance has been a major deciding factor for Syracuse this season. In all three of SU’s losses, Spallina has scored three or fewer points. He’s only had two more instances with that little production this year, but they came in wins over a lowly Hobart team and Duke, which Syracuse defeated through suffocating defense.

The Orange can do well without a stellar Spallina outing. Yet, a lack of consistent production from their leading scorer could spell doom down the stretch.

Player to watch: CJ Kirst, attack, No. 15

Kirst, former Syracuse attack Cole Kirst’s brother, has been Cornell’s go-to scoring option for each of the last three seasons. He’s answered a 65-goal, 84-point 2023 — where he was named a Tewaaraton Award finalist — with 27 goals and 10 assists through eight games this year.

The senior attack has posted 200 points in 42 career games. Kirst should be a major challenge for Riley Figueiras and Billy Dwan, though the duo has often thwarted elite attacks in 2024.