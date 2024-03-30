Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Arlotta Stadium has been a house of horrors for Syracuse in recent memory. Notre Dame hasn’t just beaten SU in the last few meetings, it’s completely bludgeoned the Orange.

A 13-10 loss in March 2019 was respectable. A 22-8 defeat in May 2021 wasn’t. Neither was a 22-6 pummeling on April 2, 2022 — a game where Syracuse conceded the first 12 goals and Jake Taylor scored eight. A complete embarrassment was the only way to describe the Orange’s last trip to South Bend.

The loss in 2022 sent SU spiraling. It was the first of six straight losses to end the season as the Orange had their worst year in program history. Since then, it’s been a steady climb for Syracuse back to where it once was in the realm of college lacrosse.

But everything came to a head Saturday. The Orange had a shot at their first win in South Bend since 2017 when they beat then-No. 1 Notre Dame. Ironically standing in SU’s way of a sixth straight win was a top-ranked ND squad.

As much growth as SU has shown in 2024, the same problems plagued the Orange. Turnovers, poor defense and an inability to consistently win faceoffs all proved costly as No. 3 Syracuse (9-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell 14-12 against No. 1 Notre Dame. The Orange went just 9-for-29 at the faceoff X while their top two scorers, Joey Spallina and Owen Hiltz, had more turnovers (9) than points (3). On top of that, Syracuse turned the ball over 20 times as it fell to Notre Dame for the seventh straight time.

Syracuse started the scoring off in style as Christian Mulé controlled the ball at X. Finn Thomson cut in front and Mulé hit him on the money before Thomson utilized a behind-the-back finish for his 12th goal of the season less than two minutes in. But Reilly Gray answered on Notre Dame’s ensuing offensive possession before putting the Fighting Irish in front at the 8:20 mark.

The troubles continued with Mason Kohn and John Mullen losing the first five faceoffs to Will Lynch. The Fighting Irish took advantage as Gray scored making it 3-1. Two quick goals from Jackson Birtwistle and Thomson leveled the game with 2:12 left in the first, but Notre Dame hit its stride offensively.

Eric finished a man-up chance after Kohn was flagged for a delay of game. Then, Pat Kavanagh attacked Riley Figueiras from X and finished for his first goal of the game. With time winding down in the first quarter, Pat dodged left and finished to put the Fighting Irish up 6-3.

Luke Rhoa’s twister finish got the Orange on the board in the second, but it was canceled out when Will Mark couldn’t handle Jordan Faison’s rip from deep and Devon McLane scored on the doorstep to keep ND’s advantage at three.

Mark’s error was the initial miscue which became a theme for Syracuse. After a horrid first quarter, Kohn won three straight faceoffs, but ran into trouble and turned the ball over twice. Rhoa then threw the ball away on an unforced error — one of Syracuse’s 11 giveaways in the first half. Will Angrick capitalized and scored on Notre Dame’s next possession, making it 8-4 with 8:36 left. SU needed a response and got it as Michael Leo scored to cut the deficit back down to three.

Despite the miscues, Syracuse seemed to be heading into halftime within striking distance. Time wound down on a Notre Dame possession as Dobson picked up a ground ball and dished to Chris Kavanagh on the left wing as the shot clock expired to make it 9-5 with 59 seconds left. Gary Gait clamored on the sideline for a review with the red challenge flag in his hand, but nothing came of it. Four seconds later Lynch scored directly on the faceoff to compile Syracuse’s misery as Notre Dame led 10-5 at halftime.

Against the No. 1 ranked offense and defense in the country, a second-half comeback was always going to be a tall task. Syracuse got off on the right mark as Sam English scored his first goal of the game a minute and a half in.

But similar to the first half, Notre Dame seemingly had an answer to whatever Syracuse did. Taylor operated from the right wing with Caden Kol on his hip. Taylor got just enough space and ripped a one-handed finish past Mark in net. Taylor then set up Pat in front as Notre Dame gained its largest lead of the game less than three minutes into the second half.

Spallina and Hiltz remained completely silent. Pressing to create something, Spallina backed down his defender and threw a sloppy over-the-shoulder pass which was picked up by Marco Napolitano. Hiltz finally got on the board with four minutes left in the third on a man-up goal to cut SU’s deficit down to five.

Saam Olexo picked up a ground ball on the next faceoff and closed down on goal, but ripped his attempt wide and Syracuse had no backup giving Notre Dame possession. The Fighting Irish came down the field and Faison scored to put Notre Dame up 13-7 — the last score of the third quarter.

The Orange wouldn’t go down without a fight. Facing a large deficit for the first time all season, Syracuse opened the fourth quarter with three straight goals. Thomson completed his hat trick, Spallina got his first point of the day before Rhoa ripped one past Liam Entenmann to make it three straight and half a once six-point deficit with 12:04 left.

The Orange then received a man-up chance and Jake Stevens seemed to have an open goal on the doorstep after strong ball movement. Entenmann somehow flew across his crease to deny Stevens and keep Notre Dame’s lead at three.

Following an SU turnover, Dobson ripped one from the wing and halted the Syracuse run to make it 14-10 with 6:45 remaining. Stevens scored with 4:27 left and Leo responded two minutes later to keep Syracuse within striking distance.

The Orange had multiple opportunities to make it a one-goal game, but Hiltz threw the ball away and then fired a shot too high with 1:26 remaining. Time ran out for Syracuse, as it couldn’t come up with enough down the stretch to pull off the upset.