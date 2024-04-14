Former Syracuse center Peter Carey transfers to Siena

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse center Peter Carey announced on Instagram Sunday that he will transfer to Siena. He reunites with former SU assistant Gerry McNamara, who was named as Siena’s head coach on March 29.

Carey had previously put his name in the transfer portal on March 27. The center is one of six players off Syracuse’s 2023-24 roster who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal following the season’s end. He was the first to select a new school.

Carey finishes his Syracuse career with 17 games over two seasons, recording nine points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. He redshirted the 2022-23 season after suffering a leg injury. Carey then scored a career-high four points against Boston College on Jan. 30. He never played more than 11 minutes in a game, posting a career-high in minutes against NC State on Jan. 27.

Maliq Brown, Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, Mounir Hima and Benny Williams are the five other Syracuse players remaining in the portal.