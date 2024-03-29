Gerry McNamara named head coach at Siena College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse associate head coach Gerry McNamara has officially been named the new head coach at Siena College.

“(McNamara’s) appointment is not just about restoring championship success – a standard our fans rightly anticipate – but it also symbolizes Siena’s ascent in the broader collegiate landscape,” Siena College President Dr. Charles Seifert said in a statement.

McNamara will replace Carmen Maciariello, who was fired after five years at the helm. The Saints went a program-worst 4-28 this season and finished last in the Metro Atlantic Athletic conference.

First rumored by multiple sources as early as March 20, McNamara was reportedly finalizing a deal with Siena on March 25, per an article by the Albany Times-Union and a post on X by Wyland.

The Albany Times-Union wrote Monday that McNamara has emerged as the leading option to fill Siena’s coaching vacancy, and a final decision for the position will be made by the end of the week. The Albany Times-Union also reported that McNamara visited Albany on Sunday, March 24, to interview with Siena President Chuck Seifert and Athletic Director John D’Argenio.

Early Friday morning, Albany Times-Union’s Mark Singelais reported McNamara and Siena agreed on a deal late last night and “signed a memorandum of understanding.”

“I want to thank President Seifert and Athletic Director John D’Argenio for this incredible opportunity,” McNamara said in a statement. “I am so honored and excited to lead Siena College as the new head men’s basketball coach. My family and I can’t wait to get started and embrace Siena and the Capital Region.”

McNamara leaves Syracuse after 13 years of coaching. The former guard played for SU from 2002-2006 and helped the program win its lone national title as a freshman. He holds school records for career 3-point baskets (400) and career minutes played (4,799).

McNamara returned to coach the Orange as a graduate assistant and earned a full-time assistant job in 2011-2012. He served as an assistant for 14 years under Jim Boeheim before he was promoted to associate head coach this season under first-year head coach Adrian Autry.

Throughout his tenure on SU’s coaching staff, McNamara has helped Syracuse to nine NCAA Tournament’s, a Sweet 16 berth in 2018 and 2021 and two Final Four appearances in 2013 and 2016.