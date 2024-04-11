Judah Mintz announces departure from Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Judah Mintz will not return to Syracuse next season, according to an announcement via social media. Syracuse men’s basketball announced that Mintz will be entering his name into the 2024 NBA Draft.

Following Mintz’s standout freshman season, he tested professional waters and participated in the 2023 NBA Combine. In two scrimmages, Mintz totaled a combined 22 points. He ultimately decided to return to SU for his sophomore season on May 31, 2023.

In what would be his final home game for the Orange on Feb. 27 against Virginia Tech, Mintz explained why he gave collegiate basketball another try:

“I just wanted to show that I’m one of the best point guards in the country. I wanted to be one of the best players,” Mintz said. “Whether somebody sees me as that or not, that’s what I’m trying to prove everytime I step on the court.”

In two years with Syracuse, Mintz averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. During his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-4 point guard surpassed 1,000 career points — a feat he managed in just 59 games, tied for seventh-fastest in program history.

This past season, Mintz earned Second-Team All-ACC honors this season. He also finished third in Atlantic Coast Conference scoring — behind North Carolina’s RJ Davis and Clemson’s PJ Hall — and ranked third in the ACC in assists (4.5 per game). Though Mintz began the 2023-24 campaign on preseason watchlists for the Cousy Award, Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, he was not named a finalist.

Mintz now becomes the seventh player to leave Syracuse this offseason. He joins Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Mounir Hima and Benny Williams, who was dismissed from the program earlier this season.

As of the latest ESPN mock draft, Mintz is currently projected to go undrafted.