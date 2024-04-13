Observations from No. 2 SU’s win over Clemson: Scoring depth, draw success

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Over the last three games, Syracuse has outscored its opponents 55-23. Behind a 7-0 second-half run, SU defeated Louisville by scoring a season-high 22 goals. Three days later, the Orange dominated Cornell leading to a 17-4 win. In its last game, Syracuse used a 12-goal first half to take down Pitt 16-7.

During the three-game stretch, Emma Tyrrell has led SU’s offense with 15 goals while Kate Mashewke has averaged 14.33 draw controls per game.

On Saturday against Clemson, SU faced its fourth straight unranked opponent as it looked to continue its eight-game winning streak. The Orange were held to one goal in the first 11 minutes of play, limited by the Tigers stifling defense. In the final four minutes of the first quarter, the SU offense erupted for five goals. It then continued into the second quarter en route to an 8-0 scoring run, creating the necessary separation to hold on.

Here are some observations from No. 2 Syracuse’s (12-3, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) 15-6 win over Clemson (9-6, 2-6 ACC):

Clemson defense slows SU early

On Syracuse’s first possession of the game, it worked the ball around the perimeter for one minute before Clemson’s Nakeeya McCardell stole it from Natalie Smith. The Orange scored at the 9:39 mark, but that was their only goal during the first 11 minutes.

SU won the ensuing draw but committed its second turnover just 20 seconds into its possession. Tyrrell, the top scoring option for Syracuse over the last three games, did not get a shot until the 8:26 mark of the first quarter and was denied by Clemson goalie Emily Lamparter. The Tigers responded with a goal by Claire Bockstie to tie the game at 1-1 at the 7:05 mark of the first quarter.

Just 10 seconds into their next possession, the Orange committed their third turnover as Summer Agostino took it away from Bianca Chevarie. At the 5:27 mark of the first quarter, Syracuse created its second free position shot and failed to convert as Emma Ward was stopped.

A minute later, Payton Rowley was forced to corral a wild pass toward the end line, but couldn’t save it as Clemson retook possession. The Orange took over a minute after the turnover and netted their second goal of the contest at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter. The score opened up the SU offense after its slow start and started an 8-0 run.

SU’s diverse scoring attack

After its slow offensive start, Syracuse’s plethora of scoring options shined late in the first quarter and early into the second quarter during an 8-0 scoring run. Once Olivia Adamson netted a goal at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter, she embarked SU to five straight goals to end the first quarter. Adamson tallied her second goal just 24 seconds later before three different goal scorers found the back of the net as SU led 6-1 after 15 minutes.

In the first 27 seconds of the second quarter, the Orange scored twice as Ward and Rowley each tallied their second goals of the contest, each coming off assists by Tyrrell. At the 11:15 mark of the first quarter, Emma Muchnick scooped a ground ball leading to a possession for Syracuse and Tyrrell found the back of the net for her second score of the game.

Clemson strung two goals together midway through the second quarter before Smith became the sixth goal scorer of the first half for Syracuse. In the first 30 minutes, four SU players recorded two goals as SU jumped out to a 10-3 halftime lead.

Mashewske’s draw control success

After recording just three draw controls against Loyola on March 27, Mashewske has recorded 12 or more draw controls in the last three games. On Saturday, Mashewske continued her success against Clemson who entered as the No. 10 program in the nation in draw control percentage, according to Lacrosse Reference.

Clemson’s Natalie Shurtleff won the opening draw of the contest, but then Mashewske led the Orange to seven straight wins in the circle to end the quarter. Once Clemson tied the game at 1-1, the Orange responded with five goals in the final four minutes as Mashewkse dominated the circle.

After an early SU goal to begin the second quarter, Mashewske won the ensuing draw which led to a goal by Ward just nine seconds later. The Orange won nine straight draws before Ella Little ended the run at the 11:15 mark of the second quarter.

Both Little and Megan Halczuk entered the contest with 40 or more draw wins on the season, but the pair was limited to just three combined draw wins in the first half. Mashewske powered SU to an 11-3 advantage in draw controls at halftime and continued the success into the second half as SU finished with a 17-6 win in the circle.

Sweitzer continues strong net play

On its first possession, Clemson took the ball into the Syracuse defensive end and worked the ball to its leading scorer Bockstie just 40 seconds into the game. Bockstie fired the ball on net but was denied by SU goalie Delaney Sweitzer. The save set the tone for the game as Syracuse allowed just one goal in the first quarter.

Early in the third quarter with SU leading 10-4, a foul on Katie Goodale set Clemson up for a free position chance. Bockstie ripped a shot, but again, Sweitzer jumped in front of the shot to keep the Tigers from cutting further into the SU lead. The defense by Sweitzer led to a 2-0 scoring run by Syracuse over the next three minutes as it increased its lead to 12-4.

Aside from making saves, Sweitzer led SU defensively by causing turnovers too. The Tigers started the fourth quarter with an early score, but as they looked to score again, Sweitzer took the ball away from Jasmine Stanton and scooped the ball up which led to a goal by Tyrrell at the other end.

After SU made it 15-6 at the 6:21 mark of the fourth quarter, Sweitzer was substituted out for Daniella Guyette as she ended the game with a .444 save percentage. The victory marked the third-straight game Sweitzer and the SU defense held its opponent to seven goals or fewer.